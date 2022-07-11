Thor: Love & Thunder dominates the competition at the box office in North America.

Thor: Love and Thunder, the newest superhero instalment from Marvel, had a summer blockbuster opening and topped this weekend’s North American box office with an estimated $143 million in revenue, according to industry analyst Exhibitor Relations.

‘This is another excellent Marvel opening for a series that started in 2011 and has grown with each episode,’ said analyst David A. Gross of Franchise Entertainment Research, adding that the film nearly doubled the average take for a 4th episode superhero movie.

Chris Hemsworth plays the space viking who wields the mallet Mjolnir in the humorous sequel to 2017’s ‘Thor: Ragnarok,’ but who also finds himself yearning for his ex-girlfriend Jane Foster (Natalie Portman), whose assistance he enlists to fight god butcher Gorr (Christian Bale).

Thor comfortably defeated ‘Minions: The Rise of Gru,’ which fell to second place following a fantastic opening weekend over the Fourth of July holiday.

The next silly instalment in Universal’s ‘Despicable Me’ animated film series, which stars Gru, a former super-villain, and his yellow Minions, made $45.5 million from Friday to Sunday.

The crowd-pleasing sequel to the 1986 original, ‘Top Gun: Maverick,’ from Paramount, which once again stars Tom Cruise as brash US Navy test pilot Pete ‘Maverick’ Mitchell, maintained its third-place position.

The fighter ace movie has now made more than $597 million globally and is in its seventh week in theatres.

With $11 million in its third weekend of release, Baz Luhrmann’s music biopic ‘Elvis,’ which stars Austin Butler as the King and Tom Hanks as his sleazy manager, Colonel Tom Parker, fell one position to fourth.

The sixth entry in the ‘Jurassic Park’ franchise from Universal, ‘Jurassic World: Dominion,’ came in at number five with $8.4 million.

The latest dinosaur frightfest stars Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard alongside franchise originals Sam Neill, Laura Dern and Jeff Goldblum.

Completing the top 10 were:

‘The Black Phone’ ($7.6 million)

‘Lightyear’ ($2.9 million)

‘Marcel the Shell with Shoes On’ ($340,000)

‘Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness’ ($262,000)

‘Mr Malcolm’s List’ ($245,000)