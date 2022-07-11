Threats against Haryana MLAs from foreign countries investigated by special task force

Anil Vij, the home minister for Haryana, announced on Sunday that a special task force will look into threats made against state cabinet members by foreign nations. The call-in ministers received the threats.

After five Haryana MLAs claimed to have received threatening calls, Vij made his announcement. Of the five MLAs, one represents the BJP, and the other four represent the main opposition Congress. Most of the calls are extortion threats made to legislators’ mobile phones by unknown numbers.

Anil Vij said that he was personally keeping track of the matter and receiving daily updates on any new information. At a press conference in Sonipat, Vij told the reporters that although the investigation is nearing its conclusion, the case’s specifics cannot be made public because of their sensitivity.

Vij replied to a claim made by the opposition that law and order had collapsed in the state by claiming that all calls to legislators were coming from outside.