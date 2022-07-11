UP CM Yogi Adityanath inaugurates LuLu Mall in Lucknow

Yogi Adityanath, the Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, officially inaugurated the LuLu Mall in the state capital of Lucknow on Sunday.

The LuLu Group mall, owned by UAE-based billionaire Yussufali MA, is reputed to be the biggest shopping centre in northern India. Adityanath and Yusuffali toured the mall after it was opened, seeing its main draws including the enormous LuLu Hypermarket and the Funtura family entertainment centre.

Satish Mahana, the speaker of the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly, and Dinesh Sharma, former deputy chief minister, also attended the ceremony. Yusuffali expressed his gratitude to Yogi Adityanath and the Uttar Pradesh government for their assistance.

Some of the top brands in India will be found at LuLu Mall, which is situated on the Amar Shaheed Path in Golf City. The mall has 15 fine dining restaurants and cafes, as well as a sizable food court with 25 brand stores that can seat around 1600 people.

The 2.2 million square foot LuLu Mall also features a wedding-specific retail area with the finest jewellery, clothing, and luxury watch brands.

Later this year, an 11-screen PVR superplex will be opened. Over 3,000 cars will be able to park in the mall’s multi-level parking area.

LuLu Group International now has five malls in India, including locations in Kochi, Bengaluru, Thiruvananthapuram and Thrissur.