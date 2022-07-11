Won’t forgive Salman Khan over blackbuck case, says Gangster Bishnoi

According to jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, the Bishnoi community will never forgive Bollywood actor Salman Khan for killing a blackbuck, which is venerated by the Bishnoi people, unless Khan issues a formal public apology.

Hastimal Saraswat, Salman Khan’s lawyer in the blackbuck poaching case, allegedly received a death threat in a letter allegedly sent at the path of the Bishnoi gang about a fortnight before Bishnoi made the revelations during his interrogation in connection with the murder of Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala, a senior police officer claimed.

According to the letter, the lawyer was warned ‘to meet the same fate as Sidhu Moosewala,’ the officer added. According to HGS Dhaliwal, special commissioner, ‘During interrogation, he candidly said that since the Bishnois consider the blackbuck to be the reincarnation of their religious guru, Bhagwan Jambeshwar also known as Jambaji, acquittal or punishment from the court will not be the last verdict for him.’

He also said the actor and his father either tender public apology in Jambaji temple or the Bishnois will kill them.