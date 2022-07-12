9 suspended after pregnant woman bled outside health centre

In Assam, nine healthcare professionals, including a doctor, have been suspended after a pregnant woman began bleeding outside a locked primary health facility in the Dima Hasao area of the state due to labour pain.

The event happened on Sunday at the Khepre Primary Health Center (PHC) in Dima Hasao’s Maibang Subdivision, around 85 kilometres from the Halflong District Office and a video of it went viral, causing the district administration to take action against the staff members. According to reports, the mother who subsequently gave birth to a healthy baby boy is safe.

In the footage, the woman can be seen bleeding on the floor of the health centre door. After experiencing labour pain, the woman who lived in a nearby hamlet rushed to the health centre with her husband.

‘It is observed that the Khepre PHC is not run regularly and you are not performing your duties, given that there are responsibilities upon you. Hence, you are placed under suspension till the departmental inquiry is completed’, read the suspension order issued on Sunday by Dr Kalpana Kemprai, joint director of health services of Dima Hasao.

Along with the physician, the other suspended workers include two pharmacists, two auxiliary nurse midwives (ANMs), two general nurse midwives (GNMs) and two additional health centre personnel.

According to reports in the local media, the health centre staff had kept the main door closed due to fear of thieves. They allegedly responded to the woman’s pleas and assisted in the delivery of the baby.