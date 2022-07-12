‘Abbott Elementary’ and ‘Squid Game’ are competing for Emmy nominations.

Both ‘Succession’ and ‘Ted Lasso’ are vying for Emmy nominations that would supplement their collection of past awards, but they are competing with eager newcomers.

The social satire ‘Succession,’ a 2020 top-drama winner, might compete against ‘Squid Game’ when the bids are revealed on Tuesday. A violent survival contest is the subject of the South Korean smash, which is competing to be the first non-English language Emmy nominee.

The growth of streaming services has altered the balance of power and perhaps even the nature of the Emmys, which were long dominated by broadcast networks and then cable. The potential inclusion of Netflix’s ‘Squid Game’ in the Emmy race results from streaming’s emphasis on the international market.

Other possible drama contenders include the modern Western ‘Yellowstone,’ workplace thriller ‘Severance’ and ‘Yellow jackets,’ a hybrid survival and coming-of-age tale.

Potential competition for ‘Ted Lasso,’ which claimed seven trophies including best comedy last year, includes the inaugural seasons of ‘Abbott Elementary’ and ‘Only Murders in the Building’ — both popular and critical successes.

Past top comedy winner ‘The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel’ also is vying for nods.

There are a number of outgoing shows looking for some final Emmy love. Among dramas that includes ‘This Is Us,’ and ‘Ozark,’ with ‘Insecure’ and ‘black-ish’ on the comedy side.

Jason Sudeikis, who starred in ‘Ted Lasso,’ and Jean Smart, who won best comedy actress for ‘Hacks’ last year, are both up for nominations this year. Sudeikis is seeking to build on his 2021 comedy actor victory. For ‘Barry,’ Bill Hader is going after his third award.

The reigning 2021 drama award winner ‘The Crown,’ which was not shown during the eligibility period, is not nominated this year.

The nominees were to be revealed by JB Smoove (‘Curb Your Enthusiasm’), Melissa Fumero (‘Brooklyn Nine-Nine’), and Television Academy Chairman and CEO Frank Scherma. The host of the Emmy event, which will telecast on NBC on September 12th, has not yet been revealed.