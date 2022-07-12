After school tree accident, Chandigarh government orders survey of dead, dry trees

After an old tree fell on a group of children on Monday, leaving one person dead and 19 injured, the Chandigarh administration ordered a thorough investigation of all dead and dry trees that represent a threat to human life and property in the city. On July 8, a 250-year-old ‘Peepal’ tree fell on some students at Carmel Convent School in Sector 9B, Chandigarh, killing one of them and injured 19 others.

The remaining 30 Heritage trees had all been thoroughly examined for their health, solidness, and vulnerability to uprooting by a committee made up of officers from the Engineering Department, Horticulture Wing of the Municipal Corporation, and Forest Department, according to Dharam Pal, adviser to the Administrator in Chandigarh.

The committee suggested cutting two over-matured trees that were standing in Sectors 19 and 23, as well as thinning the branches of three heritage trees, including one at Sukhna Lake. Pal ordered that the recommendations should be followed right away. ‘Felling of dead and dry trees is done by the administration on a regular basis following due protocol and during the last five years, 1634 number of dead and dry trees have been cut from various places in Chandigarh.’

Six teams in total were sent out to conduct a survey of 211 schools. The teams’ reports are expected to be sent in on Tuesday.