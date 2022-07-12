BCCI announces Indian women’s team for Commonwealth Games

Mumbai: The Board of Cricket Control in India (BCCI) announced the women’s cricket team for the upcoming Commonwealth Games. Harmanpreet Kaur is named as the captain of the team. Smriti Mandhana is named as the vice captain.

India is placed in Group A with Australia, Barbados, and Pakistan. India will first play against Australia on July 29. Then the Indian eves will face Pakistan on July 31 and Barbados on August 3. Sri Lanka, England, New Zealand, and South Africa are placed in Group B. The top two teams from the respective pools will progress to the semi-finals.

Also Read: India to face England in 1st ODI today: Possible playing XI

India squad: Harmanpreet Kaur (C), Smriti Mandhana (VC), Shafali Verma, S. Meghana, Taniyaa Bhatia (Wk), Yastika Bhatia (Wk), Deepti Sharma, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Pooja Vastrakar, Meghna Singh, Renuka Thakur, Jemimah Rodrigues, Radha Yadav, Harleen Deol, Sneh Rana.

Standby: Simran Dil Bahadur, Richa Ghosh, Poonam Yadav.