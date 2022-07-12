Bengal coal smuggling case; ED attaches assets worth Rs 23 crore

In the West Bengal coal smuggling case, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) has seized Rs 23 crore in assets belonging to businessman Anup Majee’s associates. In addition to Joydeb Mondal’s property worth Rs 15.5 crore and Gurupada Maji’s property worth Rs 7.90 crore—two of Majee’s close friends and business partners—the ED also attached their immovable assets.

The ED claims that between 2017 and 2020, Gurupada Maji delivered proceeds of crime (POC) worth Rs 89.11 crore and Joydeb Mondal delivered Rs 58.05 crore. ‘Gurupada Maji, through six Kolkata-based shell companies, laundered his proceeds of crime amounting to Rs 104 crore. As regards Joydeb Mondal, assets created through proceeds of crime have been attached,’ ED said in a statement.

Anup Majee and other associated parties signed five attachment orders under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, which allowed the ED to search 56 locations and seize assets worth Rs 181.24 crore (PMLA). The CBI arrested three accused in this case: Vikas Mishra, Ashok Kumar Mishra, and Gurupada Maji. The ED is also investigating a number of prominent West Bengal politicians connected to the Trinamool Congress in this case.