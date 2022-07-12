‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’; Congress leaders to meet on July 14 to discuss

Top Congress leaders will meet on Thursday in New Delhi to plan the party’s ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra,’ which will start on October 2. According to sources, Congress General Secretary for Organisation KC Venugopal has asked that all AICC general secretaries, those in charge of various states, and PCC presidents attend the meeting on July 14 at the party headquarters.

According to sources, the Congress leaders will also talk about the party’s next organisational plans, including the current organisational elections. Additionally, the Congress will meet once more to discuss the party’s course of action for the upcoming Session of parliament, which will begin on July 18.