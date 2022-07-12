Bihar MLA, who died 4 years back, invited to PM Modi’s function

Madhubani: Congress workers in this Bihar were bewildered when an invitation, to attend Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s function in the state capital, arrived in the name of a deceased leader. The invitee, Abdul Hai Payami, had represented Laukaha assembly segment in the 1980s and he breathed his last four years ago.

‘We were taken aback when the invitation card arrived in the name of Payami sahib. Vidhan Sabha authorities must be aware that he is no more’, said Sheetalambar Jha, Madhubani district president of the Congress. Vidhan Sabha secretariat said that ‘all sitting and former MLAs and MLCs’ have been invited to the function being held as part of the centenary of assembly premises.

Speaking on condition of anonymity, they however conceded that inclusion of a deceased person in the list of invitees, which had been approved by the Special Protection Group, was a ‘serious lapse’.