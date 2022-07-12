Busisiwe Lurayi, the actress from Netflix’s ‘How To Ruin Christmas,’ passes away

According to a statement from her Johannesburg-based agency Eye Media Artists, actress Busisiwe Lurayi, who played the title character in the Netflix comedy ‘How to Ruin Christmas,’ passed away unexpectedly this past weekend. But no justification was offered.

The statement, according to Deadline, stated that Lurayi ‘died unexpectedly and was declared deceased by medical officials at her home on Sunday, 10.7.2022. While we wait for the results of the autopsy report, we still don’t know what caused her death.’

Her daughter, who was highlighted in her most recent Instagram postings from two weeks ago, is left behind the actress. The family is ‘trying to come to grips with this devastating news,’ according to Eye Media Artists.

In 2020, her Netflix series ‘How to Ruin Christmas: The Wedding’ made its debut. Here is the summary: ‘While returning home for the holidays, prodigal daughter Tumi manages to sabotage her sister’s wedding plans. She now has to fix the situation before it’s too late.’ Tum played by Lurayi.

Season 2 was released in December under the title ‘How to Ruin Christmas: The Funeral.’ The start of production on Season 3 of the show was revealed by Netflix last month.

The television shows ‘Vutha,’ ‘Ses’ Top La,’ ‘City Ses’la,’ nine episodes of ‘Wild at Heart,’ and a cameo on ‘ER’ in 2006 are among Lurayi’s other credits.