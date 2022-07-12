Commodity Market: Gold trades marginally lower

Mumbai: Price of gold slipped down marginally in the commodity market. The strengthening of the US dollar weighed upon the precious metal. On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), gold futures edged higher marginally by 0.06% or Rs 31 to Rs 50,675 per 10 gram. Silver futures traded lower by 0.30% or Rs 172 at Rs 56,753 per kg.

In the Kerala market, price of sovereign gold reached at Rs 37,440, down by Rs 120 per 8 gram. One gram gold is priced at Rs 4680, higher by Rs 15.

In the international market, price of spot gold was up by 0.1% at $1,734.97 per ounce. US gold futures gained by 0.2% to $1,734.20. Among other precious metals, silver rose by 0.3% to $19.14 per ounce, platinum dipped by 0.7% to $863.82 and palladium dropped by 1% to $2,140.80.