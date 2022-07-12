Drugs worth Rs 376 crore seized from Gujarat’s Mundra port

In a joint operation with Punjab Police, the Gujarat Anti-Terrorist Squad seized 75.3 kg of heroin from a container housed at the Mundra port in the Kutch district, with an estimated value of Rs 376.5 crore. The ultimate target of the contraband was Punjab.

The Gujarat ATS received a tip from the Punjab Police that a shipping container that had been delivered to the Mundra port around two and a half months earlier might have been carrying drugs meant for delivery to Punjab.

Officials found imported clothes inside the suspected container on Tuesday after it was identified. A closer look revealed that the garment was wrapped around a cardboard pipe. The cardboard pipe was given a second plastic covering. To avoid detection by the authorities during x-ray scanning, paper was taped with tape. Inside the rolls of fabric were drugs.

The ATS found 75.3 kg of high-purity heroin, which is estimated to be worth Rs 376.50 crore on the international market.