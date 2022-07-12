Explosive claim by Pakistani journalist: visited India while the Congress was in power and gave information to the ISI.

In a recent interview with Shakil Chaudhary, senior Pakistani journalist Nusrat Mirza made a stunning claim. In an interview with the Pakistani YouTuber, Mirza asserted that he frequently visited India between 2005 and 2011 and provided Pakistan’s espionage agency Inter-Services Intelligence with the information he gathered during his visits.

In the interview, Mirza made reference to his trip in 2010. On the invitation of Hamid Ansari, who was India’s vice president at the time, he had travelled to India to attend a conference on terrorism. Mirza mentioned that he last travelled to India in 2011 to meet with Zafarul Islam Khan, the Milli Gazette’s publisher there. He continued by saying that during this tour, he learned a lot of information that he later gave to ISIS.

He acknowledged that although Pakistanis are not professionals, they are aware of the situation because they are Mughals and have dominated the nation. In addition, he stated that although Pakistan wants peace, India is not interested in establishing it. Despite Pakistan’s crucial geostrategic location, he insisted, it has been totally isolated.

On August 5, 2019, New Delhi revoked Article 370 of the Constitution to withdraw the special status of Jammu and Kashmir, which sent relations between India and Pakistan into a tailspin. Pakistan responded strongly to India’s move by downgrading diplomatic ties and expelling the Indian envoy. India insists that it wants peaceful, cordial relations with Pakistan that don’t involve any antagonism or bloodshed.