First case of monkeypox reported in Russia

Jul 12, 2022, 01:48 pm IST
FILE PHOTO: A section of skin tissue, harvested from a lesion on the skin of a monkey, that had been infected with monkeypox virus, is seen at 50X magnification on day four of rash development in 1968. CDC/Handout via REUTERS.

 

Moscow: Russian officials confirmed on Tuesday that it had detected the first case of monkeypox in the country in a man who returned from a trip to several European nations. ‘The infection was found in a young man who came back from a trip through European countries and went to a medical facility with a characteristic rash’, health watchdog Rospotrebnadzor said in a statement.

It said the man has been isolated in hospital and that he has a ‘mild’ form of the disease. ‘Contact persons have been established, they are being monitored by doctors’, the statement said. It added that the man’s illness was established quickly and ‘helped prevent further spread of the infection’.

The surge of monkeypox infections has been reported since early May outside the West and Central African countries where the disease has long been endemic. There are confirmed cases of infection in Britain, Spain and Germany.

 

