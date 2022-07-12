ISSF World Cup: India’s Arjun Babuta wins gold medal

Changwon: In shooting, India’s Arjun Babuta won a gold medal in the men’s 10m air rifle event at the International Shooting Sport Federation (ISSF) World Cup at Changwon in South Korea. This is the first senior international medal for Arjun.

Arjun Babuta defeated Tokyo 2020 silver medallist Lucas Kozeniesky of the USA by ’17-9’ in the semifinals. Arjun Babuta scored 261.1. Lucas Kozeniesky scored 260.4. Sergey Richter of Israel won the bronze medal by scoring 259.9. Meanwhile, India’s Paarth Makhija had finished fourth. The third Indian shooter in the mix, Shahu Tushar Mane finished 30th.

Arjun had won gold at the 2016 Junior World Cup in Gabala, Azerbaijan.