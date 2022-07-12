Kalina: An sophisticated laser device from Russia that can render hostile satellites blind.

The installation of a new laser system called Kalina at a Russian space surveillance facility in the northern Caucasus, which would target the optical systems of foreign imaging satellites passing over Russian territory, has been strongly hinted at in reports from international media outlets and space magazines. Despite numerous delays, the project, which was initiated in 2011, is already well under way, according to new Google Earth imagery. The Peresvet mobile laser dazzler, which has been in operation since late 2019, will be supplemented by Kalina.

The anti-satellite weapon is a part of the Krona space surveillance system run by the Russian Ministry of Defense, according to reports from thespacereview.com and bgr.com. That complex is located several miles west of Zelenchukskaya. The Astrophysical Observatory of the Russian Academy of Science is also not far from the weapon.

Russia is using the complex to power a system that provides targeting data for radar and lidar-based anti-satellite systems. The complex’s basic design was developed by the Russian government in the 1970s. However, it didn’t begin to operate until the early 2000s. Kalina will upgrade the systems in Krona.

The Space Review notes that all the information we know about Kalina’s existence up to this point has come from a few online transactions and court documents. These documents have been used to locate technical articles that are virtually probably related to the project in some way. Many believe Kalina is meant to act as an anti-satellite weapon capable of striking foreign imaging satellites.

It is unknown how effective Kalina will be against satellites. Russia developed the weapon in 2011. And given that work is proceeding, it’s feasible that Russia will use it in the future. With regard to its current space operations, Russia has remained covert. It will be interesting to watch what the government uses Kalina for in the future.