Lenovo launches Lenovo Tab P11 Plus in India: Details

Mumbai: Chinese consumer electronics brand, Lenovo launched its Lenovo Tab P11 in India. The tab is priced at Rs. 25,999 and is currently available for purchase on Amazon in Slate Grey colour.

Lenovo Tab P11 Plus features an 11-inch IPS LCD display with 2K (2,000×1,200 pixels) resolution, 60Hz refresh rate, 70 percent coverage of NTSC colour gamut and 16.7 million colour depth. The tablet is powered by the octa-core MediaTek Helio G90T SoC coupled with 6GB of RAM. The tab comes with 128GB of internal storage, which can be expanded to 256GB with a microSD card.

It houses an 13-megapixel rear camera with auto focus and a flash. For selfies and vide chats, the tab has a an 8-megapixel at the front. It features a 7,700mAh battery.