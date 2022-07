Private sector bank increases interest rates on fixed deposits: New rates

Mumbai: The second largest private sector bank in India, ICICI Bank has once again increased the interest rates on its fixed deposits. The lender hiked the interest rates of fixed deposits of more than Rs 2 crore but less than Rs 5 crore.

Earlier in April this year, the bank had hiked the interest rates on fixed deposits worth more than Rs 2 crore to Rs 5 crore. The lender has increased the rates by 5 to 10 basis points for deposits with a of tenure of more than 1 year .

New interest rates in Fixed Deposits:

7 days to 14 days: For General Public – 3.10%; For Senior Citizens – 3.10%t

15 days to 29 days: For General Public – 3.10%; For Senior Citizens – 3.10%

30 days to 45 days: For General Public – 3.25%; For Senior Citizens – 3.25%

46 days to 60 days: For General Public – 3.50%; For Senior Citizens – 3.50%

61 days to 90 days: For General Public – 4.00%; For Senior Citizens – 4.00%

91 days to 120 days: For General Public – 4.75%; For Senior Citizens – 4.75%

121 days to 150 days: For General Public – 4.75%; For Senior Citizens – 4.75%

151 days to 184 days: For General Public – 4.75%; For Senior Citizens – 4.75%

185 days to 210 days: For General Public – 5.25%; For Senior Citizens – 5.25%

211 days to 270 days: For General Public – 5.25%; For Senior Citizens – 5.25%

271 days to 289 days: For General Public – 5.35%; For Senior Citizens – 5.35%

290 days to less than 1 year: For General Public – 5.35%; For Senior Citizens – 5.35%

1 year to 389 days: For General Public – 5.60%; For Senior Citizens – 5.60%

390 days to less than 15 months: For General Public – 5.60%; For Senior Citizens – 5.60%

15 months to less than 18 months: For General Public – 5.75%; For Senior Citizens – 5.75%

18 months to 2 years: For General Public – 5.75%; For Senior Citizens – 5.75%

2 years 1 day to 3 years: For General Public – 5.75%; For Senior Citizens – 5.75%

3 years 1 day to 5 years: For General Public – 5.75%; For Senior Citizens – 5.75%

5 years 1 day to 10 years: For General Public – 5.75%; For Senior Citizens – 5.75%