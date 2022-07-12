Punjab Advocate General Anmol Ratan Sidhu claims he was attacked near Panipat

The Advocate General of Punjab, Anmol Ratan Sidhu, reported being attacked on Tuesday near Panipat in Haryana by unidentified assailants. When miscreants allegedly threw stones and broke the windowpane when the AG was riding a train from Delhi to Chandigarh, the train was in movement.

AG Sidhu appeared before the Supreme Court on Monday in the Lawrence Bishnoi case. After the attack, AG Sidhu reported to the Punjab DGP. When the Punjab AG was coming to Chandigarh, the incident occurred a while back close to Panipat. More detail is awaited.