TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu says, party will support Draupadi Murmu as presidential candidate

The Telugu Desam Party (TDP) in Andhra Pradesh made the decision to support Draupadi Murmu, a former governor of Jharkhand, in her bid to become India’s next president. N Chandrababu Naidu, the TDP’s national president, said the party has always been committed to social justice and that the strategic committee meeting on July 11 resulted in the decision to support Draupadi Murmu for the position of President of India.

The TDP chief cited KR Narayanan and APJ Abdul Kalam as classic examples of the party’s commitment to social justice, noting that the party had also supported them for the position of India’s President.

Kinjarapu Yerran Naidu was only able to become a union minister with the help of the TDP, according to Naidu, who also stated that the party was behind GMC Balayogi’s election as speaker of the Lok Sabha and Prathibha Bharathi’s election as speaker of the assembly.

‘Similarly, beyond political considerations, the TDP wholeheartedly extended support to PV Narasimha Rao at Nandyal to ensure that he became the Prime Minister of India. Thus, the TDP has always stood by the Telugu people and was committed to social justice,’ according to Chandrababu Naidu, the party’s chief.