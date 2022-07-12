Tecno launches new smartphone in India: Details inside

Mumbai: Chinese mobile phone manufacturer, Tecno launched its new smartphone named ‘Tecno Spark 8P’ in India. The Tecno Spark 8P is priced at Rs. 10,999 for the 4GB of RAM + 64GB storage variant and is available for purchase at retail stores in India in Atlantic Blue, Iris Purple, Tahiti Gold, and Turquoise Cyan colours

The Tecno Spark 8P runs Android 11 with HiOS 7.6. The phone is powered by MediaTek Helio G85 SoC paired with 4GB of LPDDR4x RAM. This can be extended up to 7GB with a Memory Fusion feature. The phone sports a 6.6-inch full-HD+ (1,080×2,408 pixels) Dot display with 401ppi of pixel density.

The handset comes with a triple rear camera setup. For selfies and video calls, the phone has an 8-megapixel selfie camera with a dual LED flash. Tecno Spark 8P packs a 5,000mAh battery that comes with support for 18W fast charging.