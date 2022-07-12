Twitter account of Gujarat Police hacked temporarily, then restored

On Monday, the Gujarat Police’s Twitter account was hacked and given the name Elon Musk by the hacker. Harsh Sanghavi, the home minister for Gujarat, posted a message on Twitter stating, ‘This is to make everyone aware that the official handle (Twitter) of Gujarat Police has been hacked. Requesting not to respond to the messages or any information shared by them till further notice.’

The miscreants had changed the display picture to a spaceship and the name of the Gujarat Police’s twitter handle to Elon Musk. Now the account has been restored.

Meanwhile, similar hacks took place in January of this year on the Twitter accounts of the Indian Council of World Affairs (ICWA), Indian Medical Association (IMA), and Mann Deshi Mahila Bank (a microfinance bank). The handle had been changed to ‘Elon Musk’ by the alleged hackers.

In December of last year, PM Modi’s personal Twitter account was briefly hacked as well. A tweet promoting cryptocurrency had already been shared from the handle and was later deleted, and the account was quickly restored.