UAE based air carrier suspends flights to this country until further notice

Jul 12, 2022, 07:42 pm IST

Dubai: Low-budget air carrier based in Dubai, flydubai has suspended flights to Sri Lanka. The flights were suspended  due to political and economic unrest in the island nation. The air carrier announced that it would refund those passengers who had booked their tickets.

Sri Lanka is facing a severe economic crisis. The country  has ran out of forex reserves and  is witnessing massive power outages  and shortages of commodities such as cooking gas, medication, and food imports.

Earlier protesters had captured the Presidential palace in the country. President Gotabaya Rajapaksa has fled the country.

