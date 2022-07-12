Vegetables have a miraculous compound that can accelerate the rate at which your wounds heal.

By employing a natural chemical, Israeli researchers assert that they were able to double the pace of wound healing in pigs. They stated that they intended to develop the molecule for human use and speculated that it might one day act as ‘an antibiotic alternative.’ Broccoli, cauliflower, and other vegetables contain diindolylmethane (DIM). The functionality of bacteria is compromised, according to research done in a lab by a team from Ben Gurion University.

The wounds on the pigs were treated with either antibiotics or a synthetic form of DIM by the researchers. In comparison to wounds treated with a DIM-based ointment, the average full closure time for wounds treated with antibiotics was 10 days as opposed to 5 days.

Professor Ariel Kushmaro and his group conducted the research and turned the chemical into an animal ointment. Pharmaceutics, a peer-reviewed publication, reported their findings. Additionally, they are looking at any potential health benefits it might have when added to animal feed.

The bacterial layer that is present on the wound, according to scientists, is eliminated by antibiotics. You have dead bacteria and tissue underneath the layer of newly formed tissue. Since there isn’t a layer of dead tissue or dead bacteria because the bacteria aren’t actually eradicated, closure happens faster with DIM.