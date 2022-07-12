Vivo launches Vivo Y77 5G: Details inside

Mumbai: Chinese smartphone brand, Vivo launched its new 5G smartphone Vivo Y77 5G in China. The new handset is priced at CNY 1,499 (roughly Rs. 18,000) for the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. The 8GB RAM + 128GB storage, 8GB RAM + 256GB storage, and 12GB RAM + 256GB storage models cost CNY 1,599 (roughly Rs. 19,000), CNY 1,799 (roughly Rs. 21,000), and CNY 1,999 (roughly Rs. 24,000), respectively. It comes in Crystal Black, Crytal Powder (pink) and Crystal Sea (blue) colours and will go on sale from July 11.

Also Read: Tecno launches new smartphone in India: Details inside

The phone is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 930 SoC paired with an IMG BXM GPU. It comes with a 50-megapixel dual rear camera setup and a 4,500mAh battery. It features a 6.64-inch LCD IPS display with a full-HD+ (1,080×2,388 pixels) resolution and up to a 120Hz refresh rate. It on Android 12-based OriginOS Ocean UI.