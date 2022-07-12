ZTE launches new smartphone ‘ZTE Blade V40 Pro’

Mumbai: China based telecommunications brand, ZTE launched its new smartphone named ‘ZTE Blade V40 Pro’ in Mexico. It is priced at MXN 7,499 (roughly Rs. 29,000) for the sole 6GB RAM and 128GB storage variant and is offered in Dark Green and Iridescent White colours.

The new handset houses a 6.67-inch AMOLED display. The smartphone runs on Android 11 and is powered by octa-core Unisoc T618 SoC, paired with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. It comes with a triple camera setup. For selfies and video chats, the smartphone comes with a 16-megapixel front camera. ZTE Blade V40 Pro packs a 5,100mAh battery with 65W fast charging support.