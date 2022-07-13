DH Latest NewsDH NEWSLatest NewsIndiaNEWS

5-year-old girl sexually abused by school peon; Arrested

Jul 13, 2022, 08:05 pm IST

A 38-year-old man was arrested by Chennai Police for sexually assaulting a five-year-old girl inside a private school where he was a peon.

 

According to the Times of India, the accused, known as Raj, reportedly lives in the same neighbourhood near the school. Raj was arrested by the police on Monday, July 11.

 

The victim’s parents were informed of the crime after she complained of stomach pains. The young girl started making up reasons to miss school for a week, even after they took her to the doctor.

