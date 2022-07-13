A South Indian delicacy that will spike up your meals: How to make Podi Masala at home

South Indian cuisine is the epitome of comfort in every bite since it is subtle but delicious. People all throughout the nation love our variety of south Indian items. There is something about Indian meal that we all adore, from the well-known idlis, dosas, and vadas to the avial, chicken Chettinad, biryanis, and more.

Have you ever noticed, however, that if you visit a south Indian restaurant, they often serve you brown colour powder that is dipped in ghee and goes great with everything? The name of that powder is podi masala! It has a deep taste and adds a little more zing to your food. Even while you can get them in packets at any restaurant or shop, you can also prepare this delicious masala at home.

Podi masala is made out of dal, garlic, and a number of dry spices. The podi masala is a potent source of ingredients that are good for your health and may be used to flavour curries, stews, sabzis, or as a side dish to go with idli or vadas. This can be prepared at home and preserved for up to a month in any container. Check out the complete podi masala recipe below without any delay:

How to make Podi Masala, step by step

Sesame seeds should first be added to a pan and roasted. Set them aside in a bowl. Dry red chilies are now added to the pan along with oil. Curry leaves, chana dal, and urad dal should also be added. Nicely roasted. Putting everything to a blender now will result in a powder. Put salt in. The podi masala is made. Do not overlook adding a hot teaspoon of ghee to it when serving it as a side dish.