Aamir Khan sustained a knee injury during filming this scene in ‘Laal Singh Chaddha.’

Aamir Khan selects a select few ventures, but when he does, he frequently hits the jackpot. His most recent leading role, in the 2018 film ‘Thugs of Hindustan,’ was a rare and disastrous failure. He has decided to release a Hindi version of the Forrest Gump film, which features Tom Hanks. The movie, titled ‘Laal Singh Chaddha,’ is helmed by Advait Chandan and also features Kareena Kapoor in the title role. The cast also includes Mona Singh and Naga Chaitanya, the former making his Hindi cinema debut. It will be interesting to see if Aamir and Advait can recapture the magic of Robert Zemeckis’s masterpiece.

Apparently, Aamir’s passion for acting went too far when he injured his knee while recreating one of the most iconic scenes from the original. There is one scene in which Forrest (Hanks) begins to run for no reason after a heartbreaking event. He keeps running and running. He does that for three years, grows a shaggy beard and becomes famous.

Aamir reportedly pushed himself to the limit during filming that scene, in which his character travels the entire length and width of India. He was receiving physiotherapy in addition to having a knee injury. Aamir was on painkillers and also high, but nothing could stop him from performing.

A discussion about whether Aamir should have adopted a proper Punjabi accent has begun in the meantime because of his purportedly imperfect Punjabi accent in the ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’ promos. Actor Sargun Mehta disagrees, claiming that if he had spoken in ‘pure Punjabi,’ no one would have understood him.

‘If Aamir would have said in pure Punjabi, nobody could have understood. If the superstar next does a Bengali film and use too much of Bengali words, then we’ll be not able to understand it,’ Sargun told India.com.