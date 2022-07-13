After the summit’s rejection, the presidents of the US and Mexico will meet.

On Tuesday, the president of Mexico will pay a visit to the White House, one month after declining an invitation to a meeting held by the United States that tried to forge regional agreement on how to reduce migrant border crossings.

To protest the exclusion of the leftist governments of Cuba, Venezuela, and Nicaragua, Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador skipped the Summit of the Americas in Los Angeles.

Instead, Lopez Obrador chose to visit Biden in July, asserting that the two countries’ relations were still cordial and that he would try to make it simpler for Mexicans to work in the United States and support migration control during their conversations.

A senior American official acknowledged that Lopez Obrador’s absence from the summit had caused some ‘exasperation’ in some elements of the American government. However, the official claimed that this visit proved the two governments had ‘already turned the page.’

On June 22, the Mexican interior ministry announced that the US has agreed to grant 300,000 work visas, with roughly half going to Mexicans and the other half to Central Americans.

Mexican officials, on the other hand, have since told Reuters they are sceptical that a specific U.S. promise will be made, highlighting the Biden administration’s reluctance to take a risk that it might expose it to Republican criticism on immigration.