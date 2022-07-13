Audi launches 2022 A8L in India: Features and price

Mumbai: German luxury car makers, Audi launched its new 2022 A8L in India. The car is priced at Rs 1.29 crore (ex-showroom, India). Pre-bookings for the new car had commenced in May 2022 against a token amount of 10 lakh.

The premium sedan is available in two variant options – Celebration Edition and Technology. The A8L is offered in eight exterior and four interior colour options.

The new car is powered by a 3.0-litre TFSI petrol engine with 48V mild-hybrid technology. The engine produces 335bhp and 500Nm of torque. The engine is mated to an eight-speed automatic transmission.

The car comes with digital matrix LED headlights, 19-inch five-spoke turbine design graphite grey alloy wheels, Audi Digital Matrix LED headlights, OLED rear combination lamps, predictive active air suspension system and a rear three-seater relaxation package with recliner and foot massage for side passenger.