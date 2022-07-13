Basvaraj Bommai announces Rs 500 crore relief for areas affected by recent rains.

Basavaraj Bommai, the chief minister of Karnataka, announced on Wednesday that Rs 500 crore would be released as an immediate measure to restore infrastructure and basic amenities damaged by the recent heavy rains.

He added that each area will provide a thorough report on the damage put on by the rain. To ask for assistance through the National Disaster Relief Fund, this will be transmitted to the centre.

The CM made the announcement after holding a review meeting on the damage brought on by rains in three coastal districts while talking with the media at Manipal in Udupi.

Officials from Dakshina Kannada, Udupi, and Uttara Kannada briefed the CM on the damage to people and property in each district during the two and a half hour meeting.

Five people are reportedly missing from the flooded areas, bringing the death toll to 32. Karnataka’s coastal region has had exceptionally heavy rains this month.