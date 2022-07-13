Delhi police busts fake passport racket; 4 arrested

Four people have been arrested by Delhi Police after they allegedly broke up a group that helped gangsters exit the country by giving them false passports. In addition, a hard drive and other potential harmful documents were found in the accused’s hands by the police.

The brother and nephew of Lawrence Bishnoi just left the country. The brother of Bishnoi and his associates are allegedly leaving the country using fake passports, according to Delhi Police.

According to sources, the police are looking into whether the same group gave fake passports to Lawrence Bishnoi’s brother Anmol Vishnoi and gangster Sachin Vishnoi. One of the accused in the Sidhu Moosewala murder case is Sachin Bishnoi.