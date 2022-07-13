Eknath Shinde claims, ‘Many Shiv Sena leaders of Uddhav camp in touch’

Eknath Shinde, the chief minister of Maharashtra, claimed on Tuesday that he was in touch with more Shiv Sena leaders from the Uddhav Thackeray camp. Earlier, Union minister Raosaheb Danve claimed that the Shinde faction is in contact with 12 Shiv Sena MPs under Thackeray’s command.

Meanwhile, Shiv Sena MLA Santosh Bangar of the Shinde group put on a brave face after being thrown out of his party post by Uddhav Thackeray. On Tuesday, Bangar gathered next to Eknath Shinde’s Sahyadri Gate House with a large group of activists. In response, Shinde said that this was a ‘vision of love,’ not a show of power.

‘Santosh Bangar and all the office bearers came here. They have shown how powerful they are. We will help them with their development work. The state government will not keep development works pending anywhere. Shiv Sena and BJP coalition government will work for development,’ Shinde said.