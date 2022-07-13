How consuming dates can be beneficial, from memory enhancement to metabolism.

The advantages of including dates in your diet each day

Dates, also known as khajur, are delicious and sweet, but you might be shocked to learn that they are much more than just a source of natural sweetness. The healthiest choice one can make when the brain is craving something sweet is to pop a date into one’s mouth. Dates can help one lose weight quickly instead of mithais or chocolates. Although more readily available, dried khajurs have a few more calories than fresh ones, therefore one shouldn’t use dates excessively. Here are some beneficial dates facts that may persuade you to put khajur on your shopping list.

Brain food

The human brain functions better as a result of dates. Dates can improve brain function and possibly fend off conditions like Alzheimer’s. Dates have many brain-enhancing qualities that guarantee the prevention of plaque formation in the brain and also reduce inflammation.

Help fighting diseases

Flavonoids and cartenoids are abundant in dates. These anti-oxidants have the ability to stave against illness and stop free radicals. Dates’ high antioxidant content prevents illness and shields the body from chronic disease.

Highly fibrous

Dates are full of fiber. The high content of fiber improves digestive health. It also enhances bowel movement and gives relief to the digestive system. The fibers also make sure that the sugar level doesn’t spike up out of the blue. Dates are low in GI and thus diabetic patients should include dates in their diet, but in very limited quantities and only on the recommendation of their doctor.

Makes bone stronger

Dates are a good source of the micronutrients manganese, copper, and selenium that support the growth and maintenance of healthy bones. When suffering from disorders affecting bone health, one needs to consistently consume dates. Additionally, eating dates can help avoid conditions like osteoporosis and arthritis.

Fight anaemia

Dates are recommended as a daily meal for those with an iron shortage since they help raise blood iron levels and have the ability to treat anaemia. Every anaemic patient should consume dates as a natural iron supplement to raise their haemoglobin level. Dates are safe, however the iron supplements on the market have a long list of negative side effects.

Dates have a long shelf life and remain intact if stored in a cool and dry place. Having dates regularly can help improve blood circulation and also maintain the blood sugar level. But being high in calories, it should be had in moderation.