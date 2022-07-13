How eating dark chocolate helps reduce blood sugar spikes.

Tips for chocolate lovers who have diabetes

Do you typically indulge in chocolate treats to mark special occasions? Or do you save this calming superfood for the times when you require something to lift your spirits? In either case, there is good news for you if you are a chocoholic. According to study, consuming little amounts of dark chocolate may assist to increase insulin sensitivity and blood sugar levels, two crucial aspects in the development of diabetes. If you enjoy chocolate but must avoid it owing to your rising blood sugar levels, don’t worry; with proper portion management and chocolate selection, you can handle everything with ease. Dr. Irfan Shaikh, Head, Medical & Scientific Affairs at Abbott’s Nutrition shares some helpful tips for all chocolate lovers.

Link between diabetes and dark chocolate

Here are some things you need to know about the connection between dark chocolate and diabetes before you start including dark chocolate in your diet.

Polyphenols, which are naturally occurring substances with antioxidant capabilities and which can shield the body from damaging chemicals, can be found in dark chocolate. The body’s ability to use insulin effectively may be improved by polyphenols. In turn, this might aid in controlling blood sugar. This improved insulin sensitivity may help postpone or possibly stop the development of diabetes.

How to pick the right dark chocolate

1. Choose a dark chocolate that is high in polyphenols because not all chocolate is made equal. Antioxidants are found in dark chocolate with a high polyphenol content, and a higher cocoa content results in better health.

To be sure you are getting the most out of the chocolate, read the nutrition data.

3. Select dark chocolate with at least the same amount of fibre as sugar.

4. Verify whether the dark chocolate has been processed with alkali (this reduces the bitterness of the cocoa but destroys the health benefits of the chocolate). Choose an unprocessed one.

5. Select sugar-free dark chocolate that has been sweetened with stevia or another natural sweetener if it is available.

6. Eat it in moderation. If you eat too much of it, your blood sugar levels will fluctuate for sure.

?Bottom line

It is important to restrict your intake of foods high in refined white sugar if you have diabetes. This does not imply that you quit consuming all sugar-containing items. Including a small amount of dark chocolate in your diet on occasion as part of a balanced meal plan may have some sweet health advantages. To choose the proper type of chocolate, keep in mind the advice above. For the best of both worlds—managing blood sugar and enjoying the luscious flavours of chocolate—be watchful of the substances added to the chocolate and use portion control.