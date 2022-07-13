If a star passed too closely by, our Solar System might disintegrate.

Most of us imagine our solar system as a comfortable little cocoon where planets are safely ensconced and we may go about our daily lives in total safety. We are unaware of the fact that the solar system is rapidly circling around the Milky Way galaxy’s centre and that there are several other celestial bodies all around the solar system.

Thus, another star could pass close to the solar system. Additionally, if it does so while getting a bit too near for comfort, the Solar System could likewise disintegrate.

The planets in the Solar System may feel the gravitational attraction of the passing star, which might change their orbits and cause collisions.

Two researchers from the University of Toronto have looked into this possibility: Garret Brown and Hanno Rein. They have discovered that the alien star’s gravity can disturb some planets’ orbits by as little as 0.1%, which might have disastrous effects.

How near is too near for comfort, then?

According to the study, there may be some discomfort at a distance of 23 billion miles between the Sun and the other star. Although it can seem like a great distance, Proxima Centauri, the star that is nearest to our solar system, is 24.8 trillion miles distant. Consequently, 23 billion miles is a much smaller distance.

Fortunately, the destruction of Solar System, if at all it happens, may not happen instantly. The process may take billions of years.