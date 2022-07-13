Indian couple detained with ’45 pistols’ at Delhi international airport

The usual rule is that guns may not be stored in the baggage of a traveler. If one of these goods is found in a traveler’s luggage at a security checkpoint, they may face criminal charges. But what if we learn that one couple was carrying 45 ‘perfectly functioning, useful’ handguns? This is what happened at Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport, in one of the most terrifying convulsions ever witnessed.

When an Indian couple returning from Vietnam was discovered to be in possession of 45 handguns valued at Rs 2.25 million, customs authorities at Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport arrested them. The defendants are Jagjeet Singh and his wife, Jaswinder Kaur. According to the officials, the pair acknowledged smuggling 25 weapons from Turkey for Rs. 1.25 million. They were travelling with their little daughter, who had been entrusted to their grandmother by the authorities.

Customs Commissioner Zubair Kamili said that the family arrived from Vietnam on July 11. He disclosed that the accused Jagjeet was in possession of two trolley bags that his older brother Manjit Singh, who had arrived from Paris about the same time and had departed the airport, had allegedly handed to him.

According to accounts, Jaswinder aided Jagjeet in removing the tags off the bags containing the guns. Customs officers stopped them as they approached the departure gate and discovered the guns. ‘ The suspects were held under Section 104 of the Customs Act (power to arrest), and the trolleys, together with guns, were seized under Section 110 of the Act (seizure of commodities),’ stated Customs Commissioner Zubair Kamili.