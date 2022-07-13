Indian Railways cancels train connecting these cities: Details inside

New Delhi: North Western Railway Zone of the Indian Railways has decided to a cancel a train connecting Rajasthan and West Bengal. The Udaipur City-Shalimar-Udaipur City train services will be cancelled from both directions on July 23 and 24.

The train service is cancelled due to the commissioning work of the third line at the Singhpur station of the Burhar-Shahdol section on the Bilaspur Division of South East Central Railway.

Full list;

Train No. 20971, Udaipur City-Shalimar train service will remain cancelled on 23.07.22.

Train No. 20972, Shalimar-Udaipur City train service will remain cancelled on 24.07.22.

Some other train services will be cancelled due to interlocking work:

15231 Barauni-Gondia Express will remain cancelled from 21st to 23rd July.

15232 Gondia-Barauni Express will remain cancelled from 22nd to 24th July.

18201 Durg-Nautanwa Express will remain cancelled on 08th, 13th, 15th and 20th July 2022.

18202 Nautanwa-Durg Express will remain cancelled on 10th, 15th, 17th and 22nd July 2022.