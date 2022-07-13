ISSF Shooting World Cup: Mehuli Ghosh, Shahu Tushar Mane win gold for India

CHANGWON: In shooting, India’s Mehuli Ghosh and Shahu Tushar Mane won gold medal in the 10m Air Rifle Mixed Team final at the ongoing ISSF Shooting World Cup. They defeated the Hungarian pair of Eszter Meszaros and Istvan Pen by ‘17-13’. The third and fourth place went to shooters from Israel and Czech Republic respectively.

This is Tushar’s maiden gold for India at the senior level. Mehuli had earlier won a gold medal at the 2019 South Asian Games in Kathmandu.

India’s Palak and Shiva Narwal bagged bronze medal in the 10m Air Pistol mixed event. At present, the Team India is in second position behind Serbia, with 2 gold and 1 bronze medal.