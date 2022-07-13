Jailed former IPS officer Sanjiv Bhatt arrested, taken to Ahmedabad in Gujarat riots case.

Prisoned former IPS officer Sanjiv Bhatt has been arrested in the Gujarat riots case, days after activist Teesta Setalvad and former top police officer RB Sreekumar were sentenced to 14 days of judicial custody.

The Crime Branch transported Bhatt to Ahmedabad after the Jamnagar Sessions Court sentenced him to life in prison in connection with a custodial death in 1990 and ordered him to be detained at Palanpur Jail.

Teesta Setalvad, an activist, and RB Sreekumar, a former director general of police, were arrested for allegedly fabricating evidence in a case involving the 2002 Gujarat riots.

Teesta Setalvad, RB Sreekumar, and Sanjiv Bhatt were all found guilty by the Supreme Court of fabricating evidence. The bench stated that the statements made by RB Sreekumar and Sanjiv Bhatt regarding the allegations of a deliberate decision by the then Chief Minister Narendra Modi to permit the riots to continue and the actions of senior officials during the riots were ‘false,’ according to a thorough investigation by the SIT.