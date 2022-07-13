Jannat-E-Kashmir: IRCTC announces new tour package: Details inside

New Delhi: The Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) has announced a new tour package to Jammu and Kashmir named ‘Jannat-E-Kashmir’. The tour package will begin from Patna in Bihar.

The 6-day and 5-night tour package will cover popular tourist destinations like Srinagar, Gulmarg, Sonamarg and Pahalgam. The air tour will begin on September 1.

The cost of the package is Rs 35900 per person. The price includes the cost for the flight tickets in economy class, two meals a day (lunch and dinner) for 5 days, the cost of all transit and tourist vehicles as per the itinerary and all hotel and transport-related taxes.

A total of 40 seats are available on the tour. The tour can be booked by visiting IRCTC’s website or through visiting IRCTC Tourist Facilitation Centre, Zonal Offices and Regional Offices. More information can be found on IRCTC’s webpage for the tour at – https://t.co/LwnxzH1TRK .