Know all about’ bondage sex’

BDSM is also known as Bondage sex. BDSM is a term used to describe aspects of sex that involve dominance, submission, and control. It usually involves one partner taking on a more dominant role during sex, while the other is more submissive.

BDSM is divided into three categories:

Bondage: Restricting a partner’s freedom of movement, for example, with ropes, handcuffs, or other restraints

Discipline: Agreed upon rules and punishments for a dominant partner to exert control over a submissive partner

Dominance: The act of showing dominance over a physical partner, either during sex or outside of the bedroom

Submission: The act of showing submission to the dominant partner’s actions and wishes

Sadism and Masochism (or Sadomasochism): Pleasure that a partner may feel from either inflicting pain (sadism) or receiving pain (masochism), either physical or emotional.

According to a 2016 study, nearly 47% of women and 60% of men have fantasized about dominating someone in a sexual context. The same study found that BDSM sex was slightly more prevalent in couples on the LGBTQ spectrum.

There are several misconceptions about BDSM. Here facts about bondage sex that you must know:

Those who practice bondage sex are not mentally disturbed. BDSM is not abusive sex. It is in fact just one side of the coin when it comes to sexuality. Consent is very much important in practicing BDSM. Without the consent of the partner, BDSM may become abusive sex.