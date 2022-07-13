NCB charges Rhea Chakraborty with contributing to Sushant Singh Rajput’s severe ‘drug addiction’!

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has accused actor Rhea Chakraborty of buying contraband for actor Sushant Singh Rajput and abetting his ‘severe drug addiction’. On June 14, 2020, Sushant Singh Rajput’s body was discovered at his home. The NCB has filed 38 accusations against 35 people in connection with the narcotics case that led to his death. The draught charges handed submitted by the NCB to the special court under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act specify the charges against each accused.

The draught charges against actor Rhea Chakraborty, then Sushant Singh Rajput’s girlfriend, state, ‘That in pursuance of the aforesaid criminal conspiracy or otherwise, you accused no. 10 Rhea Chakraborty received many deliveries of ganja from Samuel Miranda, Showik Charoborty, Dipesh Sawant and others and handed over those deliveries to Actor late Sushant Singh Rajput and made payments for those deliveries at the instance Showik’. According to the draught charges, Chakraborty committed an offence under section 8[c] read with sections 20[b][ii]A, 27A,28,29, and 30 of the NDPS Act 1985.

WHAT ARE THE CHARGES?

Section 8c of the act states that it is illegal to ‘produce, manufacture, possess, sell, purchase, transport, warehouse, use, consume, import interstate, export interstate, import into India, export from India, or tranship any narcotic drug or psychotropic substance, except for medical or scientific purposes’. Section 20(b) [ii] A deals with accused who have dealt with tiny amounts of narcotics and defines the penalties as harsh imprisonment for a duration of up to six months, or a fine of up to ten thousand rupees, or both. Sections 27A and 28 deal with penalties for funding illegal trade and harbouring criminals, whereas Section 29 deals with punishment for abetment and criminal conspiracy. — Section 30 discusses preparedness: -‘If any person makes preparation to do or omits to do anything which constitutes an offence’.

CONSPIRACY CHARGED ACCUSED

The draught charges against all 35 accused in the case state that they ‘entered into criminal conspiracy during the period of March 2020 to December 2020 with each other or in groups to procure, purchase, sale, transport inter-city, distribute in the high society and Bollywood, finance the drug trafficking and or consumption of Ganja, Charas, LSD, Cocaine and other narcotic drugs and psychotropic substances without valid licence, permit or authorization within the Mumbai Metropolitan region and thereby committed an offence’.