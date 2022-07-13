Now in Mumbai, can file FIR under POCSO Act without DCP permission

An order that stated no POCSO Act or molestation-related FIRs can be filed without the permission of the zonal Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) was revoked by Mumbai Police Commissioner Vivek Phansalkar on Tuesday.

On Tuesday, Phansalkar revoked the order that his predecessor had issued in June, saying that police officers should follow the law in cases of molestation as well as those filed under the POCSO Act.

An FIR for molestation or under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offenses (POCSO) Act should only be registered upon a recommendation by an Assistant Commissioner of Police and after obtaining permission from the DCP of the zone, according to a June 6 circular issued by former Mumbai Police Commissioner Sanjay Pandey.

The directive was justified by the fact that fabricated cases of these offences often result from disputes over money, property, or other matters of a personal feuds. The order was revised, though, following protest from several child rights organisations. The revised June 17 order had directed the police officials to file a FIR without delay in any molestation cases or POCSO Act cases in which they had no reason to believe there had been any misconduct.

According to Pandey, disputes over property or money can lead to complaints filed under the POSCO Act. According to the order, a senior inspector shall get permission to file a FIR from any ACPs or DCPs who may be involved in the case.