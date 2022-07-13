Prepare This Easy 2-Ingredient Spinach Pasta in Minutes

Popular London-based chef Angelo Coassin posted the recipe for 2-ingredient spinach pasta on his Instagram reels. The chef, who is of Italian descent, often has his recipes go viral on Instagram, and this one was no exception. ‘Did you know you can make a super quick FRESH PASTA with just 2 ingredients? You don’t even need to knead your dough because your mixer will do it for you,’ He penned that in the video’s caption.

Chef Angelo made a healthy pasta dish in the video using only two ingredients: flour and spinach leaves. As soft dough for the two-ingredient pasta formed, he combined the two in a mixer. The dough was then divided into small pieces and boiled for a few minutes. He then made a pesto sauce using cheese, oil, walnuts, and basil leaves.

How convenient and easy, huh? This pasta has only two ingredients, so we will surely try preparing it at home. There are more recipes that have recently gained popularity. A 3-ingredient milk toast has also gone viral online. French toast without eggs is the perfect breakfast food.