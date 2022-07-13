Protesters invade the prime minister’s office as the Sri Lankan president flees to the Maldives.

Following a significant popular rebellion sparked by an economic collapse, Sri Lanka’s president, Gotabaya Rajapaksa, fled to the Maldives on Wednesday, putting an apparent end to his family’s nearly two-decade rule of the nation.

However, his choice to leave his ally and interim president Ranil Wickremesinghe in charge sparked fresh protests, with demonstrators storming the premier’s office and demanding that he too step down.

The prime minister’s office’s damaged open gate was next to college student Sanchuka Kavinda, 25, who stated, ‘It feels quite fantastic, people were attempting to take this area for nearly three hours.’ Everyone in this group will remain until Ranil also resigns, regardless of what.

The demonstrators ‘have no justification to storm the prime minister’s office,’ Wickremesinghe claimed in a statement.

‘They want to put an end to the legislative process. However, we have to uphold the Constitution. So I should declare an emergency and enforce a curfew, according to security personnel. Working toward that now.’