Retail inflation in India reaches at 7%

New Delhi: The retail inflation, based on the consumer price index (CPI), eased to 7.01% in June this year. The inflation rate, continued to remain above the 7% mark for the third month in a row.

The retail inflation based on CPI was at 7.04% in May this year. Data released by the Union Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation revealed this.

In June 2022, inflation in the food basket came at 7.56%. It was at 7.84% in May this year. The inflation figure in vegetables eased to 17.37% in June. It was at 18.26% in May.

Food inflation eased to 7.75 per cent in June from 7.97 per cent in May. This was mainly due to the decline in oil and fat inflation. Rural inflation was recorded at 7.09% in June. Urban inflation was at 6.92%.